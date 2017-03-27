YSU’s Online MBA Ranked Among Best College Deals

2 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University’s online master’s of Business Administration program has been recognized as a “Best Online MBA Program: Top 20 Deal” by Great College Deals.

Great College Deals ranks the YSU program as 13th on the list. The program was recognized for having instructors with strong academic backgrounds, vast teaching experience, and credible professional knowledge in class topics and curriculum teach courses at the graduate level.

Great College Deals’ methodology included a point system, which placed value on the number of specializations and concentration areas within the MBA program. Points were awarded for small class size and low student-to-faculty ratios. Additional value-adding components, such as student body diversity and the availability of special projects and internships, were also evaluated.

The online MBA degree program at YSU is AACSB-accredited, and courses are taught by full-time faculty who have the academic background, teaching experience and instructional expertise for the successful delivery of MBA online coursework. The program offers the same rigorous coursework as the brick-and-mortar business master’s program at YSU. The coursework is designed to help enhance leadership skills, increase business expertise and develop strategic thinking skills.

Great College Deals’ mission is to provide information about top-ranked universities offering accredited degrees at competitive tuition rates.

SOURCE: YSU News Center

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.