YSU’s Social Media Team Captures Third

MUNCIE, Ind. – The social media team at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration placed third overall in the second annual Social Media Competition at Ball State University Saturday.

The YSU team included William Heath of Hubbard and Caleb Anderson of Clarksburg. The pair belong to Pi Sigma Epsilon, the national professional sales and marketing fraternity.

The Ball State University competition provides business students from around the country an opportunity to showcase their critical thinking skills through developing a strategic social media campaign and re-branding plan for an existing business-to-business enterprise.

Forty teams submitted entries for this year’s competition with eight finalists selected for the final round.

For more information about the YSU’s sales and sales management program and Pi Sigma Epsilon, contact John Rossi or call 330 941 3062.

Pictured: Caleb Anderson and Billy Heath.



