YWCA Seeks Funds for Housing Unit Appliances
By Blank | January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The YWCA of Youngstown has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for purchases of appliances in its newest housing program, Liberation Station.

The five-unit property, on Kensington Avenue, aims to address the need for affordable housing for low- to moderate-income families and veteran families at risk of homelessness. Additionally, the project is helping to eradicate blight, increase safety, and instill pride for the citizens who reside in the neighborhood.

Refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers are needed for the units, two of which will be leased as early as the end of February. Those wishing to donate to the campaign are asked to visit this website.

Pictured: Liberation Station units on Kensington Avenue.

