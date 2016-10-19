MVYP Club Announces 2017 ’25 Under 35′ Honorees

YOUNGSTOWN – The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, today announced the 2017 honorees for the 25 Under 35 Awards.

The recognition program, previously known as the 40 Under 40 Awards, is in its 12th year of honoring the young professionals for excellence in their professional field and commitment to their community. Proceeds from the event benefit The Young Philanthropist Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

“As always, we had an exceptional and very large group of nominees, which is a testament to the quality of the dedicated young professionals in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rose Shaffer Saborse, 25 Under 35 committee chair. “We are excited to continue this excellent tradition of honoring the successful young people in our community.”

The honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony Feb. 9 at Stambaugh Auditorium. During the ceremony, three honorees will be distinguished for special accolades as MVP Award winners. A committee of community leaders selects the 25 honorees and MVPs based on professional and service categories.

The 2017 25 Under 35 Honorees are: