MVYP Club Announces 2017 ’25 Under 35′ Honorees

YOUNGSTOWN – The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, today announced the 2017 honorees for the 25 Under 35 Awards.
The recognition program, previously known as the 40 Under 40 Awards, is in its 12th year of honoring the young professionals for excellence in their professional field and commitment to their community. Proceeds from the event benefit The Young Philanthropist Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.
“As always, we had an exceptional and very large group of nominees, which is a testament to the quality of the dedicated young professionals in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rose Shaffer Saborse, 25 Under 35 committee chair. “We are excited to continue this excellent tradition of honoring the successful young people in our community.”
The honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony Feb. 9 at Stambaugh Auditorium. During the ceremony, three honorees will be distinguished for special accolades as MVP Award winners. A committee of community leaders selects the 25 honorees and MVPs based on professional and service categories.
The 2017 25 Under 35 Honorees are:
- Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Youngstown State University
- Dr. Diana Awad Scrocco, Youngstown State University
- Becky Bertuzzi, Valley Electric Consolidated
- Anthony Caraballo, Hometown Pharmacy
- Shawn Carvin, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership
- Nicholas Chretien, YSU Regional Economic Development Initiative
- Dr. Chad Donley, Island Medical Management
- Brittany Housel, The Youngstown Business Incubator
- Heather Hrina-Medvec, Senior Independence MVSI
- Thomas Hull, II, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA
- Eugene Mach, II, Warren City Schools
- Patrick Manning, Elizabeth A. Bernard, LLC
- Lisa Metzinger, Cohen & Company
- Joseph Paloski, Ohio State University Extension SNAP- Ed
- Joselyn Parker, Youngstown YMCA
- Dr. Carl Peterson, III, Mercy Health Care
- Dr. Alicia Prieto Langarcia, Youngstown State University
- Daniel Rauschenbach, The Soap Gallery
- Matthew Ries, Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell, LTD
- Tracie Schmidt, Friedman & Rummell Co., LPA
- Nick Sebastiano, Sebastiano Haddaeus
- Dr. Elizabeth Shobel, Centers for Hearing Care
- Sara Wenger, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
- Joshua Zarlenga, Hill Barth & King
- Chelsey Zoldan, Meridian Health Care
Event sponsorships and reserved table seating are available by contacting Rose Shaffer Saborse at rose@tbeic.org or 330 207 2635. Tickets to the event will be sold at Stambaugh Auditorium box office or by calling 330 259 0555.
The YPF was created through the partnership of the then MVP 20/30 Club and CFMV. The fund has been put in place to introduce our younger generation to philanthropy by fundraising, analysis of grant requests, interaction with non-profits, and recommendation of grants to be awarded from the Fund.
