Angelo Babbaro Headlines Charity Holiday Concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Angelo Babbaro will headline a concert Dec. 11 benefitting Potential Development and The Rich Center for Autism.

The show begins at 3 p.m. at the Boardman Performing Arts Center in Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

The concert, “Baby It’s Cold Outside: A concert featuring Angelo Babbaro and friends,” will feature holiday classics in Babbaro’s signature style, reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. Other local musicians and singers will also perform with Babbaro.

All proceeds from the concert will fund educational programs for both Potential Development and The Rich Center.

“Angelo Babbaro is an amazing talent with a heart as big as his voice, and it will be a special treat to see and hear him perform a holiday show to raise money for the many children served by our two local organizations,” said Rich Center Executive Director Melanie Carfolo in a release.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, for the concert are $35 and $30 for those 60 and older.

