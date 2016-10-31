August, 1990
August Issue, 1990. Here’s one of the few times I’ve had the pleasure of cartooning the most cartooned president in U.S. history. This one is a take on the grand opening of the Richard M. Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda, Calif., in July of 1990. I think Nixon ranks as the first president I’d ever attempted at drawing, as I somehow recall an early grade school notebook (4th or 5th grade maybe?) that bore his caricature replete with a ski-sloped nose, large jowls and the obligatory five o’clock shadow…
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
