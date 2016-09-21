Barger Launches Polka Dot Powerhouse Chapter

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio — Sandra Barger has been named the managing director of the Mahoning Valley Chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse, a networking organization. The first meeting of the chapter is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Whitefire Grill, and succeeding meetings will be held the first Tuesday of each month.

Polka Dot Powerhouse describes itself as “an expansive, rapidly growing, closely connected family of professional women from around the globe.” The Polka Dot Sisterhood brings together women from all walks of life, all ages, races and backgrounds. “Connecting the most positive, action-forward and amazing top 10% business women is the foundation” of the organization, the group says.

Each chapter member works with others in business to link through referrals.

Cost of the lunch is $20, and guests may pay on arrival and select their meals. Guests and members are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to create additional connections. Women interested in business connections can attend the first meeting at no cost.

To become a member, call Barger at 330 518 5383. To register for the meetings, visit polkadotpowerhouse.com and locate the Mahoning Valley Chapter.

