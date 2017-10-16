Boardman Civic Hosts Business Mixer Oct. 30

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Boardman Civic Association is holding its first business mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery.
The mixer is for Boardman-based businesses and nonprofits to welcome and recognize any who operate in the township.
The event will feature a wine tasting, appetizers and soft drinks, hourly giveaways of wine and Chick-fil-A platters, music by DJ Little Anthony, and a cash bar.
Tickets are $20 for anyone who RSVPs by Oct. 25, or $25 at the door.
Purchase tickets at BoardmanCivic.com, email mharris1421@yahoo.com, or call 330 719 5390.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.