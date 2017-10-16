Awards & Events

:
Boardman Civic Hosts Business Mixer Oct. 30
By Blank | October 16, 2017

October 16, 2017
BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Boardman Civic Association is holding its first business mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery.

The mixer is for Boardman-based businesses and nonprofits to welcome and recognize any who operate in the township.

The event will feature a wine tasting, appetizers and soft drinks, hourly giveaways of wine and Chick-fil-A platters, music by DJ Little Anthony, and a cash bar.

Tickets are $20 for anyone who RSVPs by Oct. 25, or $25 at the door.

Purchase tickets at BoardmanCivic.com, email mharris1421@yahoo.com, or call 330 719 5390.

