Braking Point to Open Clinic in Columbus Area

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Braking Point Recover Center is wrapping up construction of its second location in Whitehall, about 10 miles outside of Columbus, and expects to open Jan. 3.

The treatment center will offer two types of service: detox with supplemental living and intensive transitional day treatment. The center has 16 beds for the seven-day detox program — 10 for men and six for women, with genders separated on different floors.

“We’ve had a few inquiries on the process and procedure for getting treatment at the facility,” Rachel Weaver, clinical director, said. “There are some organizations in the area who don’t provide the types of services we do and will be looking to send us referrals. There is a big need to say the very least.”

The difference between Braking Point and other treatment facilities is that clients don’t have to be ordered by court to enter, said the center’s director of operations, Lisa Pertee.

“A lot of other programs are connected with the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, so they can only take court-ordered people,” she said. “We have community beds, so you don’t have to ordered by the court. You can come in of your own free will.”

The two programs represent just a fraction of the services offered at Braking Point’s Austintown location, but Weaver says the company plans to increase programming as soon as possible.

“Once we open, the need for services will absolutely rise and we plan to rapidly expand services to meet the same programming being offered in Austintown,” she said.

