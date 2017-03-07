Cabaret to Raise Funds for Opera Western Reserve

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Opera Western Reserve will host a fundraiser, Spring Opera Cabaret, on May 19. Held in the Tyler Grand Ballroom at Stambaugh Auditorium here, the event will feature past OWR stars performing opera arias and Broadway favorites.

Opera Western Reserve is a professional opera company and the only locally produced opera in the area.

The event is underwritten in part by Lewis Development Corp., Polivka Railroad Construction/Polivka International Co., Paige & Byrnes Insurance Agency/Stillson & Donahay, DeSalvo Construction, Crowe’s Cabinets, Robert Heller, Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell LTD and Hill, Barth & King. Petronzio Management Co. LLC, Prout Boiler Heating & Welding, Windsor House, WYSU, and York Mahoning Mechanical Contractors are sponsors for the event.

Previous OWR performers who will be appearing and their past performances include:

Marian Vogel: Don Giovanni, La Boheme , Tosca, Le Nozze di Figaro

, Brian Keith Johnson: Carmen , e Barber of Seville, La Traviata, Madame Butter y, Le Nozze di Figaro, La Boheme , Pagliacci

, , Jason Budd: Carmen (2016 & 2009), e Elixir of Love, La Boheme (2013), e Barber of Seville

(2016 & 2009), (2013), Tim Culver: Don Giovanni, La Traviata

Lauren Frey: La Boheme

Sha ca Kaleel: Carmen , La Traviata

, Robert Pierce: e Elixir of Love, La Boheme (2013), e Barber of Seville, Tosca, La Traviata

(2013), Sierra McCorvey & Lauren Corcoran: Members of OWR’s Young Artists

Silent auction items include a wine tasting for 20 at Michael Charles Premier Wines, an evening for 25 at Hartford Hill Winery, a golf foursome at Sand Ridge Country Club and a week at Fantasy Villages in Kissimmee, Fla.

The cost of admission includes a selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert, and a cash bar and silent auction items will be on hand as well. Tickets can be purchased at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office or online at this website. For more information, call 330 480 0693.

