eCenter@LindenPointe to Host Gala Oct. 6

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A Fall Gala hosted by eCenter@LindenPointe will take place Oct. 6 at the Penn State Shenango campus in Sharon, Pa. The keynote speaker is Bob Evans, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Oracle.

The program will begin at 6 p.m., with networking, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $10,000 and up. Tickets are $55 each ($25 for students). Free parking is available on campus.

The eCentre focuses on supporting small businesses and start-ups. For more information on the gala, call Lisa O’Hara at 724 981 1829.

