First Step Recovery Announces Affiliation with Travco

WARREN, Ohio – First Step Recovery are Travco Behavioral Health say they will share resources, enabling rehab and detox center and the behavioral health provider to offer a blend of services that address both substance abuse and mental health issues.

“Since we opened our doors in 2015, we’ve seen the substance abuse epidemic and the dire need for proper treatment continue to grow. And, we’ve increasingly recognized that substance abuse is often accompanied by one or more mental health concerns,” said Cindy Woodford, chief operating officer at First Step Recovery.

Some of the new services provided include medication-assisted treatment, medication management through psychiatry, individual, group and family therapy for issues such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, excessive anger, grief, abuse and trauma.

“This new affiliation expands the breadth of services we can offer to our clients, which we believe helps to strengthen the likelihood that they’ll sustain recovery and learn to live healthy, productive lives,” said Cindy O’Keefe, clinical director at Travco Behavioral Health.

