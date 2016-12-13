Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate House in Austintown

0 0 0 0

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valleytoday will dedicate a house at 4271 Lake Road. It’s Habitat’s second house in the township and was rehabbed for the Elliott and Denson family.

They were chosen because they met Habitat’s requirements for income, credit and willingness to partner.

The Lake Road house was donated to the local Habitat by the Bishop family. Dr. Edwin V. Bishop earned his doctorate in nuclear physics at Yale, and before joining the Youngstown State University faculty in astrophysics, he served as a research staff astronomer at Yale, studying the thermal evolution of Jupiter and Saturn. He retired in 2004 from YSU and his wife, Sheila, also a part of the YSU physics faculty, retired in 2011. Recently, they moved closer to their son, Peter, on the East Coast and donated the house to Habitat.

House sponsors are Coventry Lighting, Valley Energy Solutions, Westminster College Campus Chapter, Bike & Build, AmeriCorps, Lowe’s, Huntington Bank, and the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. “We at Habitat for Humanity follow the theology of the hammer, which is based on the idea of bringing a wide diversity of people together to build houses and establish viable and dynamic communities,” noted Monica Craven, Mahoning Valley Habitat executive director.

The dedication will begin at 10 a.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to see the house.

Habitat for Humanity builds houses for qualified low income families and individuals and sells them for no profit, with affordable mortgage payments and 0% interest. All families are required to put in 250 to 500 hours of sweat equity and attend homeowner classes.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, founded in 1989, has built and rehabilitated 135 homes locally and 26 internationally. To volunteer or donate, call 330 743 7244, ext. 302.

