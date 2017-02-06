HBA Home & Garden Show Is Feb. 24-26

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Mahoning Valley’s 2017 Home & Garden Show is coming to Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center Feb. 24 through 26. The show is presented by Duncan’s Bath & Kitchen Center and Cambria.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Admission is free.

The HBA represents contractors, developers and their associate vendors in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, serving membership through government representation, lead generation, networking opportunities, training programs and money-saving benefits.

For more information on the show, call Jennie Brewer at 330 659 9779.

