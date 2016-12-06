Home Savings to Perform ‘Random Acts of Kindness’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Home Savings & Loan Co. plans to spread holiday cheer this season by performing “Random Acts of Christmas Kindness.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that Home Savings has participated in the program. Throughout December, employees at the bank’s branches will carry out more than 40 holiday initiatives by delivering spontaneous, unexpected kindnesses to the communities they serve, the company says.

“At Home Savings, we take pride in community involvement,” said Kathy Bushway, senior vice president of marketing, in announcing the program. “Throughout the year, we remain engaged in our communities through various events. During this special time of the year, we are especially excited that our branches are making the season a little brighter for others.”

To maintain the element of surprise, Home Savings is not announcing where or how its branch employees will perform “Random Acts of Christmas Kindness.” But as they are performed, updates will be posted on the bank’s Facebook page.

Home Savings, with assets of $2.2 billion, operates 31 banking offices and 12 loan production offices throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

