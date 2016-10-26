Hoyt Introduces Two New Exhibits Friday Night

0 0 0 0

NEW CASTLE, Pa. – Arts and Education at the Hoyt will hold a reception in its main galleries, 124 E. Leasure Ave., for the opening of two new exhibits, “School Lunch” and “Subway Angels” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Both will be on display through Jan. 13.

The exhibits of artists Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt and Don Perlis, both residents of New York City “explore the quirks of human nature,” says Hoyt spokeswoman Melissa Maiella, through their observations of individuals they saw in New York.

Weinblatt’s series, “School Lunch”, focuses on the “shared narrative of the lunchroom in contemporary student life,” Maiella said.

“The paintings present images concerning the nature and passions of the relationships between men and women,” Weinblatt said in a prepared statement. “My goal is to create humanistic awareness in a framework (such as the lunchroom) which is universally recognized.”

Perlis said his series, “Subway Angels,” was inspired by the New York City subway system. He tried to capture “the emotional, social, economic and cultural diversities of the riders,” he said in a statement.

Also on display in the Blair Sculpture Walkway is Meghan Clemm’s photography exhibit, “Flicker.” Her photos “illuminate beauty amidst great darkness” in one’s life, Clemm said in a statement.

The reception is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.

Pictured: “School Lunch” by Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt.

