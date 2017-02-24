Awards & Events

JuggerBot Webinar Covers Financial Aspects of 3-D Printing
February 24, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – JuggerBot 3D CEO Dan Fernback will host an online seminar March 2 to discuss 3-D printing strategies to improve return on investment, financial modeling and best practices for 3-D printing. The 45-minute seminar begins at noon.

Founded in 2014, JuggerBot was founded by Fernback to help regional manufacturers incorporate additive manufacturing into their day-to-day operations. More than 70% of manufacturers use 3-D printing, the CEO said in a release, with 42% believing it will be used for high-volume production with three to five years.

JuggerBot has added an introductory guide to 3-D printing financials to its website. Registration for the webinar is also available online.

For more information, contact Fernback at dan@juggerbot3d.com.

