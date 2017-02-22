LaFrance Joins as Sponsor of ‘Harry’s Friendly Service’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – LaFrance Cleaners has become corporate sponsor of The Youngstown Playhouse’s production of “Harry’s Friendly Service,” set in Youngstown just before Black Monday.

The play, written by Rob Zellers, takes place at a downtown gas station and makes reference to several Youngstown icons including Idora Park, Lazar’s Market, Ravers Restaurant and LaFrance Cleaners.

“We were excited to find out that not only is our business mentioned in this Youngstown-themed show, but that we are the only one still in business today,” said Stephen Weiss, third generation owner of the company. “My grandfather, Ernest Weiss, embodied the Mahoning Valley spirit of hard work and customer service. It’s an attitude that was passed down to me from my father and one I share with my employees every day.”

LaFrance and The Youngstown Playhouse are just a few blocks apart on Glenwood Avenue and have a long history, with the dry cleaning business maintaining the theater’s wardrobe. To celebrate the partnership, LaFrance is giving away several prizes, including season passes to the playhouse, tickets to the show and gift cards.

The performance is part of the playhouse’s year-long schedule recognizing aspects of Black Monday. Other events are planned in conjunction with the Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.



The play will be held at Youngstown State University’s Ford Theatre March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m, with matinee showings March 5 and 12 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 330 788 8739 or by visiting TheYoungstownPlayhouse.com. To enter the LaFrance Cleaners giveaway, fill out the form here.

