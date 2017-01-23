0 0 0 0

This cartoon, published in our May edition, 2009, is still relevant today as U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan ponders his political future. Then, there was widespread speculation that the congressman might make a bid for Ohio governor, but he was largely dissuaded by close associates and stayed put. He’s since risen in the ranks in the House of Representatives, delivered remarks at the Democratic National Convention last summer, and led an unsuccessful drive to unseat Nancy Pelosi as minority leader. Stay tuned….

