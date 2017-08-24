Dana School’s Music at Noon Series Begins Sept. 6

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University will kick off its annual Music at Noon series Sept. 6 with a faculty recital in the Butler Institute of American Art.

The recital, which begins at 12:15 p.m., features professors Misook Yun and Marcellene Hawk performing songs by Manuel de Falla and Paolo Tosti.

Other performances will be held throughout September as well. On Sept. 13, the string department will put on a show, followed by Brian Kiser, Stacie Mickens and Caroline Oltmanns performing Sept. 20. The month’s schedule concludes Sept. 27 with a recital featuring the voice department.

Free parking is available in the M30 parking deck on Wick Avenue or in the Butler’s parking lot for a small fee. For more information, contact Lori Factor at 330 941 2307 or lfactor@ysu.edu.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.