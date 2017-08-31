Awards & Events

:
Nominees Announced for Valley Legacy Awards
By Blank | August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shepherd of the Valley has announced the 26 nominees for the 13th annual Valley Legacy Awards. Winners will be announced at a lunch Oct. 4.

Nominated for the Outstanding Senior Award for Community Achievement are:

  • William Farragher –  Canfield
  • Marty Fuller – Warren
  • Ned Gold  – Warren
  • Margaret Ohl Grace – Warren
  • Hazel Howell – Masury
  • Sister Charlotte Italiano – Canfield
  • Raymond J. Jaminet – Youngstown
  • Sarah Janutolo – New Middletown
  • James F. Kerr – Lisbon
  • Carol Massey – New Middletown
  • Mary Ann McMahon – Niles
  • Emma Blackstone Moore – Poland
  • Carl A. Nunziato – Boardman
  • Dale W. Oliver – Poland
  • Ruth Ralston – Girard
  • Bob and Dee Simon – Warren
  • Rev. William Wilkins – Salem
  • Connie Young – Warren

Four people were nominated for the Outstanding Senior Award for Professional Excellence: Elder George Dial of Youngstown, Ralph H. Smith of Warren, Darlene St. George of Warren and Anita T. Stothard of North Lima.

For the Outstanding Senior Advocate award, five were nominated: Living Lord Lutheran Church’s outreach committee, The Senior News’ Mark and Trish Ludwick, Mark Cole of Austintown, Roberta Cykon of Fowler and Debbie Zador of Warren.

The award ceremony will be held Oct. 4 at The Maronite Center in Youngstown. Tickets are $30. For more information, contact June Jagunic at 330 530 4038 ext. 2050.

