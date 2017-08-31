Nominees Announced for Valley Legacy Awards

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shepherd of the Valley has announced the 26 nominees for the 13th annual Valley Legacy Awards. Winners will be announced at a lunch Oct. 4.

Nominated for the Outstanding Senior Award for Community Achievement are:

William Farragher – Canfield

Marty Fuller – Warren

Ned Gold – Warren

Margaret Ohl Grace – Warren

Hazel Howell – Masury

Sister Charlotte Italiano – Canfield

Raymond J. Jaminet – Youngstown

Sarah Janutolo – New Middletown

James F. Kerr – Lisbon

Carol Massey – New Middletown

Mary Ann McMahon – Niles

Emma Blackstone Moore – Poland

Carl A. Nunziato – Boardman

Dale W. Oliver – Poland

Ruth Ralston – Girard

Bob and Dee Simon – Warren

Rev. William Wilkins – Salem

Connie Young – Warren

Four people were nominated for the Outstanding Senior Award for Professional Excellence: Elder George Dial of Youngstown, Ralph H. Smith of Warren, Darlene St. George of Warren and Anita T. Stothard of North Lima.

For the Outstanding Senior Advocate award, five were nominated: Living Lord Lutheran Church’s outreach committee, The Senior News’ Mark and Trish Ludwick, Mark Cole of Austintown, Roberta Cykon of Fowler and Debbie Zador of Warren.

The award ceremony will be held Oct. 4 at The Maronite Center in Youngstown. Tickets are $30. For more information, contact June Jagunic at 330 530 4038 ext. 2050.

