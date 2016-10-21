Oakland Center Organizes Production of ‘Aladdin Jr’
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – As part of the Kids First Initiative, the Oakland Center for the Arts will put on a production of “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” tonight and tomorrow at Trinity Fellowship Church in Boardman.
Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $10 for students.
Production was paid for by a $5,000 grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley & Western Pennsylvania awarded earlier this month.
“We’re excited to be a part of a program which helps give children a much brighter future, and we offer the vital support to this outstanding program that advances Ronald McDonald House Charities’ goal of lifting children to a better tomorrow,” said McDonald’s owner and charity board preisdent Herb Washington in a release.
Tickets are available by calling the Oakland Center box office at 330 406 0606.
Pictured: Cast and crew accept the check from the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
