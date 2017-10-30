Ohio Living Park Vista Begins New Program Tomorrow

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio Living Park Vista is starting its fitness program, OhioHealth’s Delay the Disease, designed for those diagnosed or displaying symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The classes open for patients and their caregivers, begins at 2 p.m. tomorrow and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday in the therapy gym near the aquatic therapy pool on the ground floor.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 330 746 2944, ext. 1214 to register for a class.

Participants of the program will be helped to:

Move with ease and confidence in a crowd.

Get out of bed and chairs independently.

Improve handwriting.

Dress independently.

Diminish worries about symptoms and regain a sense of normalcy.

“Our goal is to provide the best services possible to our residents and the community to maximize the quality of life. This program, and the strength of our therapy team, will accomplish this,” said Chris Pint, director of therapy for Ohio Living Park Vista in a news release.

Other treatments available for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at Ohio Living Park Vista include:

Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, a speech therapy that strengthens the vocal cords. LSVT trains individuals to speak as they did prior to diagnosis through four, one-hour sessions each week for four weeks. Each session is tailored to the individual by practicing phrases that are customized to the patient’s daily life.

Outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The patient must have a prescription from their doctor stating which disciplines are being ordered.

Parkinson’s disease support group meets the second Thursday of every month at 2 p.m. in the north lounge.

For more information on Delay the Disease, the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, outpatient therapy opportunities, or the Parkinson’s disease support group, call 330 746 2944.

