ONA Adds to Its Ranks at East Liverpool Hospital

0 0 0 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Behavioral health coordinators at East Liverpool City Hospital voted Wednesday to join the Ohio Nurses Association. The union already represents nurses at the hospital.

An announcement from the ONA reports 915 of the votes tallied were in favor of joining the union.

“We rallied together to be included in the Ohio Nurses Association union because we want our voice heard at the decision-making table. We want the ability to advocate for quality patient care and improve our working conditions. The Ohio Nurses Association gives us that ability and the support that comes from being part of a community of nurses who stand by one another. It’s great a feeling!” said Sheila Welch, one of the behavioral health nurses who voted to join ONA, in a release.

The ONA, formed in 1904, represents 190,000 registered nurses in 25 bargaining units across Ohio.

East Liverpool City Hospital is owned by Prime Healthcare, a for-profit company based in California that rescues financially troubled hospitals, according to its website. The company and its foundation owns 45 hospitals in 14 states.

The Prime Healthcare Foundation purchased the 152-bed East Liverpool City Hospital along with the affiliated River Valley Physicians and Ohio Valley Home Health Services Inc. in February 2016 from River Valley Health Partners. Terms of the purchase remain undisclosed.

Pictured above: Behavioral health nurses at East Liverpool City Hospital who voted to join the Ohio Nurses Association.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.