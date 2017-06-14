Registration Open for Butler Institute Summer Camp

0 0 0 0

HOWLAND, Ohio – Registration for the Butler Institute of American Art’s art camp is now open. Classes will be held at the museum’s Trumbull branch, 9350 E. Market St. in Howland, July 18 through 21 and July 25 through 28.

Students must be between the ages of 8 and 12 by July 18, attend registration on the first day of camp from 9 to 10 a.m. and commit to all eight days of the camp.

The theme of this year’s camp is “Journeys in America Art.” Students will learn about the history of the country, artists and regional art styles while working on their own drawings, paintings, prints and sculptures. On the last day of the camp, students will tour the main branch of the museum and have their works put on display.

Among the instructors at the camp are Butler’s education director Joyce Mistovich, camp director Sandy Trolio, Maggie Kamenitsa, Jerry Young, Kimberly Morrison and Mary Leo.

The registration fee for the camp is $135, with a 10% discount for families with multiple children attending. Free enrollment is also available by contacting the Butler’s education department.

Email maggiekamenitsa@butlerart.com or joycemistovich@butlerart.com with the subject line “Summer visual arts day camp” for a registration form.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.