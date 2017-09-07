Resilience is Topic of Wean ‘Spark Talk’ Sept. 28

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Resilience will be the focus of The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s Spark Talk Series meeting Sept. 28. The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the foundation’s headquarters, 147 W. Market St.

The meeting will include hands-on exercises designed to develop skills and mindsets that boost resilience. The keynote presenter will be Beth Weinstock, co-founder of The Resilience Group.

“Resilience is the ability to bounce back from disappointment, stay flexible to current circumstances, manage stress in a constructive way and maintain hope in the face of life’s challenges,” she says. “While some people are more naturally resilient than others, it is also true that each of us can learn skills that strengthen and expand our natural tendencies and maximize our resilience capacity.”

The session is limited to 25 participants and the deadline to register is Sept. 21. Registration is $10 per person and light refreshments will be provided.

