Salem Chamber Accepting Nominations for Annual Awards

SALEM, Ohio – The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Business, Nonprofit/ Organization and Citizen of the Year awards.

The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 2 and award winners will be honored at the Salem chamber’s annual dinner Dec. 9 at The Salem Golf Club.

Nomination forms are available here. They can be submitted to the Chamber by mail to 713 E. State St., Salem OH 44460, via fax at 330 337 3474 or by email at tlpeppel@salemohiochamber.org.

Last year, Fresh Mark Inc. won the Business of the Year and the Family Recovery Center and Rotary Club of Salem won Nonprofit/ Organization of the Year. Karen Lehwald won the Citizen of the Year award.

