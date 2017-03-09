Trumbull County Historical Society to Expand Hours

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Beginning April 6, the John Stark Edwards House will be open to visitors every Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., the Trumbull County Historical Society has announced.

“This has been a long time coming,” said the society’s director, Meghan Reed. “For years, the historical society has only been open to the public the first Sunday of the month. I’m thrilled that we can now open the museum three days a week as a fun spot for tourists to explore the history of our area.”

In addition to the Edwards house, built in 1807, the Trumbull County Historical Society also runs the Trumbull County museum, which includes more than 15,000 objects, documents and photographs. Among those on display are the first wrench used to build a Packard car, a grandfather clock built by Ansel Merrell and a 5,000-year-old axe head.

“It is our hope that residents, out-of-town guests and researchers will take the opportunity to utilize us as a get-away attraction and as a resource for research, Reed said.

For more information, visit TrumbullCountyHistory.org or call 330 394 4653.

