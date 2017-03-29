Valley Run/Walk for Autism Set for April 22

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — April 22 is the date for the 4th Annual Valley Autism 5K and Family Fun Walk sponsored by the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley and presented by John Kufleitner Auto Group. The event will take place at Austintown Township Park on Kirk Road.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the first run event starts at 9 a.m.

The event will include a 5K run, 5K timed walk, kid’s fun run, one-mile family fun walk, Special Needs Resource Fair and family friendly carnival. The 5K event is a combination of trails and roads to create a unique running experience.

Families are encouraged to participate and show support by creating fundraising with their team. The event includes an Autism Community Resource Fair featuring a deejay, bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, Gymsters, balloon artist and more. Prizes will be given for top fundraising teams.

The Mahoning Valley chapter of the Autism Society of America was founded by local families in 1989 to supporting families in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families living with an ASD diagnosis, and to bring about community change and opportunities for individuals working through life with this disability.

Race/Run participants can register for the events and get more information by calling 330 333 9609 or visit this website. Prizes will be awarded to the top runners in each age category, top overall male and female in 5K walk category.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.