Watch YSU Dana School Holiday Concert
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, you will be after watching the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University present its annual music extravaganza, Carols & Cocoa.
The concert was presented Dec. 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium.
Watch it in its entirety on YouTube. CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.