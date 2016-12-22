Watch YSU Dana School Holiday Concert

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, you will be after watching the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University present its annual music extravaganza, Carols & Cocoa.

The concert was presented Dec. 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Watch it in its entirety on YouTube. CLICK HERE.

