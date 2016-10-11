Williamson College Honors Outstanding Alumni Oct. 28

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University honors outstanding alumni Oct. 28 at the 21st Annual WCBA Alumni Banquet in Williamson Hall.

Recipients of 2016 WCBA Outstanding Alumni Awards include Walter Avdey, partner, Ernst & Young; Jim Gasior, president and CEO, Cortland Banks; Sonia Salvino, vice president, finance, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center; Robert Bole, vice president, global markets, Deutsche Bank; and Nayef Zarrour, chief operating officer, High Tide Capital Management:

Avdey graduated from YSU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a certified public accountant. He has more than 31 years of experience with Ernst & Young, 17 as an assurance partner. He has traveled to many foreign client locations and coordinated audit procedures in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Switzerland and Thailand.

Gasior has been employed at Cortland Bancorp since 1991 and as served as president and CEO since 2009. Gasior graduated from YSU with a bachelor’s degree in of business administration in accounting and is a certified public accountant. He has served on the Lariccia School of Accounting and Finance Advisory Council at YSU and YSU’s University Outreach Advisory Committee.

Salvino is the vice president of finance at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. She also serves as the vice president of finance for University Hospitals Medical Group, the faculty practice plan for University Hospitals. Sonia earned a bachelor’s in business administration and an MBA from YSU. She also is a certified public accountant.

Bole is the vice president of Global Markets at Deutsche Bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree ibusiness administration with a double major in both marketing management and advertising/public relations from YSU. He remains actively involved with YSU as a contact for finance students looking to get into the industry and for those students interested in applying to the Mountbatten Program.

Zarrour is the chief operating officer of High Tide Capital Management LP, a global macroeconomic hedge fund based inf New York. Zarrour graduated from YSU in 2009, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting. He also is a certified public accountant. When possible Zarrour returns to the WCBA to network with students and offer his advice on getting into the finance industry.

Sponsorships from area businesses and organizations for the WCBA banquet include Cortland Banks; Ernst & Young, Hill, Barth, & King; Packer Thomas; PNC Bank; Simon Roofing; Vallourec Star; Anness, Gerlach & Williams, CPAs; Cohen & Compan.; The Hometown Pharmacy; Huntington Bank; Payroll Pros; SSB CPAs; Better Business Bureau; Cope Farm Equipment, Inc.; Donald & Barbara Graham; Falcon Transport Company/Comprehensive Logistics Inc.; Fast Signs; Hunter-Stevens Land Title Agency; Hy-Tek Material Handling; Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata; Nemenz IGA; Sherman Creative Promotions and Turning Technologies.

To make reservations for the banquet by Oct. 21, go to www.ysu.edu/wcba. For more information, contact Christine Shelton at 330 941 3068 or cgshelton@ysu.edu.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.