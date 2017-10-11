Windsor House to Unveil Canfield Nursing Center Oct. 22

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio — Windsor House Inc. will hold a grand opening Oct. 22 of its newest skilled nursing center, Windsor House at Canfield.

A ribbon cutting at the center, 6445 State Route 446, will take place at noon, followed by tours and refreshments until 4 p.m.

Windsor House owns and operates 12 nursing homes and five assisted living communities in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

The company began construction two years ago. The project is supported by a Joint Economic Development District — the first in Mahoning County — formed by Windsor House, the city of Canfield and Canfield Township.

The 60,000-square-foot skilled nursing center offers 72 private resident rooms, a large therapy gym and other amenities including a chapel, beauty/barber salon, café and library.

It is the only skilled nursing center in Canfield.

