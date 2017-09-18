Yost to Speak at Chamber’s Government Affairs Lunch

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio Auditor and attorney general candidate Dave Yost will be the featured speaker at the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s Government Affairs Council lunch Sept. 26 at Avalon Inn & Resort.

During his time as state auditor, Yost’s office has worked to address fraud in local governments, increase school funding accountability and improve government efficiency. In 2016, the state auditor’s office recommended nearly $47 million in savings to governments and began implementing the Financial Health Indicators program, which provides insight into how municipalities are doing financially.

“Auditor Yost plays a direct role in the financial solvency of every school district and local government, so it’s important that Mahoning Valley government and business officials have an opportunity for this direct interaction,” said Guy Coviello, Regional Chamber vice president of government affairs.

Registration for the lunch, which begins at 11:30 a.m., is $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers and is available here.

