Youngstown United Way Opens Grant Funding Process

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is opening its funding process to any nonprofit organization delivering education and emergency services in Mahoning County and in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard in Trumbull County.

“By following the lead of United Way Worldwide and working with our community partners on focused IMPACT areas, we will continue to create powerful collaborations to address our Valley’s specific issues while providing comprehensive services and measurable results for those in need,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, in a statement.

To apply for funding, visit YMVUnitedWay.org for planning documents that outline the focus areas and strategies. Agencies with programs not currently receiving funds that wish to apply must submit a letter of intent by Nov. 3 to Trina Benson at tbenson@ymvunitedway.org.

For all accepted new agencies and current partner agencies, grant applications will be open via an online system Nov. 20 and will close Jan. 19. Anyone interested in receiving more information on the requirements and process may contact Benson at 330 746 8494.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.