Will They Escape the Vampire?

February 3, 2017: Today’s Daily BUZZ takes viewers to a very strange new business in Boardman where vampires hide.

Government

Hacked By MuhmadEmad
Economic Development

Amphitheater Project on Track for May 2018 Completion
Our Towns

Growth Report 2017: Youngstown Foundation Awards $6.2M

Latest News

Hacked By MuhmadEmad

Growth Report 2017: Youngstown Foundation Awards $6.2M

Regional Chamber Economic Forecast Breakfast Feb. 9

Growth Report 2017: Assets Grow to $70M at Aim Transportation Solutions

Taiwan Manufacturer Eyes $7B Investment in US

Growth Report 2017: MS Consultants to Expand Retail Design Group

Amphitheater Project on Track for May 2018 Completion
View All

More Videos

3 Minutes With: Sunrise Inn Austintown Ribbon Cutting

Will They Escape the Vampire?

After Hours Report: Gallery Openings, Monster Trucks

Howland Farmers Market Stays Fresh

Flashback to Early Trumbull County

3 Minutes With: Sunrise Inn Austintown Ribbon Cutting

Watch more 3 Minutes With Videos

Will They Escape the Vampire?

Watch More Best of Buzz Videos

After Hours Report: Gallery Openings, Monster Trucks

Watch More After Hours Videos

Howland Farmers Market Stays Fresh

Watch More Best of Buzz Videos

Flashback to Early Trumbull County

Local historians tell the story of Trumbull County, from its beginnings as a Connecticut territory, to one of the leaders of the Industrial Revolution.

Watch More Flashback Videos
Home of the Week

Company News

Growth Report 2017: Assets Grow to $70M at Aim Transportation Solutions

February 3, 2017

Growth Report 2017: MS Consultants to Expand Retail Design Group

February 3, 2017

Growth Report 2017: Northwood Realty Plans Ohio Corporate Office

February 3, 2017
Thought Leaders

Thought Leaders: Bob Millich, Part I

Judge Robert Millich has worked for the city most of his life. He’ll retire in December. Here’s Part One of his exit interview.

Economic Development

Taiwan Manufacturer Eyes $7B Investment in US

February 3, 2017

Amphitheater Project on Track for May 2018 Completion

February 3, 2017

Growth Report 2017: YBI Reports ‘Unprecedented’ Growth

February 2, 2017

Our Towns

Growth Report 2017: Youngstown Foundation Awards $6.2M

February 3, 2017

YWCA Seeks Funds for Housing Unit Appliances

January 27, 2017

YNDC Brings Airbnb ‘Hotels’ to Idora Neighborhood

January 23, 2017

Banking & Finance

Growth Report 2017: PNC Bank Emphasizes Financial Education

February 3, 2017

Cortland Bank Capitalizes on Organic Growth Plan

February 1, 2017

Premier Bank Becomes Home Savings Bank

February 1, 2017

Awards & Events

Regional Chamber Economic Forecast Breakfast Feb. 9

February 3, 2017

YWCA to Celebrate International Women’s Day March 8

February 3, 2017

Sutliff Museum Takes Aim at Cupid with Valentines

February 1, 2017

Education

$200K Lift for Innovation & Commercialization Center

February 3, 2017

Growth Report 2017: Williamson College Supports Business

February 2, 2017

MCCTC, Valley STEM to Host Open House

February 2, 2017

Government

Hacked By MuhmadEmad

February 4, 2017

Eastgate Does More than Transportation Planning, Chief Says

January 31, 2017

SBA Emerging Leaders Program Seeks Applicants

January 31, 2017

Health Care

Growth Report 2017: Mercy Expands Access to Care

February 2, 2017

Cleveland Clinic Finds Many Don’t Know Heart Health Numbers

February 1, 2017

Salem Regional Medical Center Expands Outpatient Endoscopy Unit

February 1, 2017