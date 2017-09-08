CFMV Fund Accepting Applications for Mini-Grants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – International Institute Funds, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for $500 grants.

Grants will be awarded to programs that “seek to preserve and promote cultural heritage,” including those that focus on music, dance, art, food and education. The money can’t be used for operations or to underwrite an event.

Applicants must submit a one-page document detailing the organization’s history and mission, how it promotes and preserves cultural heritage and how the money will be used. Nonprofits must also submit an IRS determination letter to document tax-exempt status.

Applications are due Oct. 1 and can be submitted to the Community Foundation by mail at 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 150, Youngstown, Ohio, 44503 or by email to ckrell@cfmv.org. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-December.

For more information, contact Casey Krell at 330 743 5555 or ckrell@cfmv.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.