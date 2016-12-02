Alcon to Host Party for Camp Ravenna Staff, Families

0 0 0 0

NILES, Ohio – Alcon Mechanical Piping Inc., a commercial and industrial mechanical contracting company at 1932 Warren Ave., plans to host a Christmas party for Camp Ravenna’s military personnel and their families Dec. 11, an executive says.

“We decided to do this because we have veterans who work for us,” said John Deraway, vice president. “It’s for everybody at the base.”

The party will be held at The Skate Zone Fun Center in Austintown, and about 170 soldiers and their families will take part in the holiday festivities, which includes open skating, laser tag, Web City and bumper cars. A holiday buffet will also be provided.

While the government covers the expenses for the military, it doesn’t cover the cost for families in these occasions, Deraway said. “We do as much as we can, and we were looking for a way to give back,” he noted. “This seemed like the best way to do it.”

Deraway said that it’s important for businesses in the Mahoning Valley to recognize the sacrifice and service veterans provide for the country. “We have three veterans working for us, one of which is still in the military.”

Meanwhile, the company is reviewing other programs and initiatives it could participate in next year to show support for local troops.

Deraway said he would hope that other companies could help develop new ideas to show veterans that the Mahoning Valley appreciates their dedication and service. “If anyone has good ideas, that would be helpful,” he added. “We wanted to bring this to light because we think that this is a good thing to do.”

