Your Pet Look-Alike Contest Begins Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love between people, but there are plenty of kinds of love in the world. That’s why we here at The Business Journal are celebrating furry, four-legged friends in our newest contest.

The Pet Look-Alike photo contest wants to see who loves their pet so much that they actually look like each other!

Beginning Friday, The Business Journal will hold a photo contest on our Facebook page to see who loves their pet the most. The contest closes Feb. 19, with the winner announced on National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20.

Entries are limited to one picture per email address. Voting is limited to one vote per Facebook user per day. The Business Journal reserves the right to remove submitted pictures that are inappropriate.

