Canine Campus to Hold Grand Opening Saturday

HUBBARD, Ohio – The Canine Campus Training & Wellness Center will hold a grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 guests will receive free T-shirts.

Events include a Chinese auction, appetizers and refreshments at the new Loved Dog Cafe and a 50/50 raffle with a percentage of proceeds donated to Paw Platoon Dog Rescue Inc.

Paw Platoon is operated by a veteran and offers foster-based rescue operations that place dogs with families best suited for them and provides public education on responsibilities of dog ownership.

Participants can register to win six months of free classes, visit with vendors and speak with the store’s nutritionist about food for sales Canine Campus.

The event is open to the public. For more information, call 330 716 3051.

