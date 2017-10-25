Awards & Events

:
City Club Event Nov. 6 Looks at Political Divide
By Blank | October 25, 2017

October 25, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The City Club of the Mahoning Valley wants to help bridge the political divide in the United States with a discussion Nov. 6 between local leaders and two professors from the Columbiana Business School.

The event — “Bridging The American Divide: Understanding Different Economic Realities – New York City vs. The Mahoning Valley” — begins with hotdogs and beer at 6:30 p.m. at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, 34 N. Phelps St. downtown with the discussion to follow at 7 p.m.

Columbia Business School professors Dr. Ray Horton and Dr. Bruce Usher will join local leaders for a discussion about the different economic perspectives of a global city like New York to that of a place like the Mahoning Valley and communities like it.

