City Club Event Nov. 6 Looks at Political Divide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The City Club of the Mahoning Valley wants to help bridge the political divide in the United States with a discussion Nov. 6 between local leaders and two professors from the Columbiana Business School.
The event — “Bridging The American Divide: Understanding Different Economic Realities – New York City vs. The Mahoning Valley” — begins with hotdogs and beer at 6:30 p.m. at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, 34 N. Phelps St. downtown with the discussion to follow at 7 p.m.
Columbia Business School professors Dr. Ray Horton and Dr. Bruce Usher will join local leaders for a discussion about the different economic perspectives of a global city like New York to that of a place like the Mahoning Valley and communities like it.
