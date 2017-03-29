CruzeTalk.com Annual Meeting Returns to Valley May 19

0 0 0 0

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – The CruzeTalk.com Lordstown Meet & Tour will be held May 19 at the General Motors’ Lordstown Assembly Complex as owners of Chevrolet Cruzes from across the country come to the Mahoning Valley for the annual meeting.

Highlighting the fifth annual meeting is a tour of the GM assembly plant, where the Cruze has been built since production began in 2008. Other activities are planned for the weekend, including bowling, group dinners and drag racing at Quaker City Motorsports Park.

Those participating must be members of the CruzeTalk.com online forum or the site’s Facebook page. Reservations for events – a full list can be found here – will be filled on a first come- first served basis.

Last year’s CruzeTalk annual meeting drew more than 100 Cruze drivers from across the country.

Pictured: Attendees of the 2016 CruzeTalk Lordstown Meet & Tour drive to the GM Lordstown Assembly Complex.

