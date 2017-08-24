Cybersecurity Panel Set for Sept. 7

0 0 0 0

AKRON, Ohio – The Software Guild is partnering with HackerUSA, Israel’s IT and cyber security academy, to host a launch event and panel discussion for individuals interested in a career in cybersecurity Sept. 7.

The Software Guild provides relevant curriculum to both new and old IT professionals.

Cybersecurity is an area of great need to organizations in the U.S., because of recent high-profile breaches. The panel discussion will cover topics such as the state of the cyber industry and the growing need for cybersecurity professionals.

An info session and open house will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the launch event at 5:30 with a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates jobs in IT security are one of the fastest-growing categories in tech, up 33% in the past four years alone.

Panelists will include: Eric Ward, director of curriculum and instruction at The Software Guild and Ariel Cohen, CEO of HackerUSA.

For more information contact agragg@thesoftwareguild.com

The Software Guild is on the sixth floor of the Akron Global Business Accelerator Building, 526 S. Main St. Suite 609.

Editor’s Note: This story was submitted for publication. To submit a story to The Business Journal click here.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.