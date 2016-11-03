Former Radical Islamist to Speak Nov. 15 at JCC

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — “Muslim, Zionist, and Proud: The Day I Stopped Hating Israel” is the topic of a Nov. 15 presentation by Kasim Hafeez, who will speak at 12:30 p.m. in the Jewish Community Center multipurpose room here. His lecture is sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Hafeez, outreach director for Christians United for Israel, is a British citizen of Pakistani Muslim heritage who grew up being exposed to radical anti-western, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel ideas. During his teenage years, Kasim embraced a radical Islamist ideology and became active in the anti-Israel movement.

Alan Dershowitz’s book, The Case for Israel, challenged Kasim’s fundamental beliefs and led him to a period of research, reflection, and a journey to Israel in 2007. Witnessing the true nature of the Jewish state, Kasim felt a moral obligation to speak publicly for Israel and against the dangers of radical Islam.

The cost of the presentation is $5 per person. To make a reservation, call 330 746 3250, ext. 108, by Nov. 10.

