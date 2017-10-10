Gary Puckett to Appear Oct. 17 at Packard

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Warren Civic Music Association holds its second concert of the season featuring Gary Puckett and the Union Gap for its Solid Gold Anniversary Tour, Oct. 17 at Packard Music Hall.

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap was a successful musical group of the 1960s, with six consecutive gold records, and top ten Billboard hits with the following titles: Young Girl; Woman Woman; Lady Willpower; Over You; This Girl is a Woman Now; Keep the Customer Satisfied; Don’t Give in to Him; and Home.

Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

For more information call 330 841 2931 or click here.

