Awards & Events

:
Hope Foundation Accepting Applications for Grants
By Blank | October 11, 2017

October 11, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is now accepting financial assistance applications for its two main programs: Family Assistant Fund and DreamCatchers for Kids.

The Family Assistance Fund helps a family with a sick child who needs extra help financially. The fund provides financial assistance of up to $2,500 for approved applications. Applications are due by Dec. 8. Anything received after that date will be moved to the next grant cycle.

DreamCatchers for Kids program enhances the lives of children with life threatening medical conditions by creating experiences that bring them joy and hope.

Since 2007, The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has coordinated the efforts of volunteers, funding, sponsorship partners, and a dedicated board of trustees to raise more than tens of thousands of dollars to help area children who are battling chronic and terminal illnesses. For more information and to download application visit HopeMV.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio