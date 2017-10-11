Hope Foundation Accepting Applications for Grants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is now accepting financial assistance applications for its two main programs: Family Assistant Fund and DreamCatchers for Kids.

The Family Assistance Fund helps a family with a sick child who needs extra help financially. The fund provides financial assistance of up to $2,500 for approved applications. Applications are due by Dec. 8. Anything received after that date will be moved to the next grant cycle.

DreamCatchers for Kids program enhances the lives of children with life threatening medical conditions by creating experiences that bring them joy and hope.

Since 2007, The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has coordinated the efforts of volunteers, funding, sponsorship partners, and a dedicated board of trustees to raise more than tens of thousands of dollars to help area children who are battling chronic and terminal illnesses. For more information and to download application visit HopeMV.org.

