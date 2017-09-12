Inspiring Minds Youngstown Holds Gala Oct. 7

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Inspiring Minds Youngstown will host its annual Black Tie Gala fundraiser Oct. 7 to raise money to support the organization’s after-school and summer programs.

The gala will be held at Stambaugh Auditorium and begins at 6 p.m. with a VIP reception starting an hour earlier.

Among the entertainment for the gala, which has a Mardi Gras theme, is jazz music, giveaways, a live auction and a red carpet experience. The menu includes New Orleans-style dishes.

Inspiring Minds Youngstown, launched in 2015, offers programs that engage and inspire underprivileged students through education and exposure to new experiences. In the past, activities for enrolled students have included visits to college campuses and guest lectures from entrepreneurs and community service projects.

Tickets for the Black Tie Gala are $150 and VIP tickets are $300. They can be purchased through the Stambaugh Auditorium website here. For more information, contact Stephanie Gilchrist at sgilchrist@imyoungstown.org or 234 254 8124.

