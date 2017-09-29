Manufacturing Day Celebrated at YSU Oct. 6

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State University, the Youngstown Business Incubator, America Makes and Hudson Fastener are joining together to celebrate National Manufacturing Day Oct. 6.

The day begins at 9 a.m. at the Williamson College of Business Administration with a proclamation from Youngstown Mayor John McNally and a keynote address from Mitchell Joseph, CEO of Joseph Co. International, which is building its headquarters on the east side of Youngstown. Following the opening ceremony, an industry showcase will be held featuring YSU programs, regional companies and manufacturing partners.

From 11 a.m. to noon, sponsoring organizations will present awards for the 3-D printing design competition. The winner will take home a FlashForge desktop 3-D printer. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Rules are available here.

Throughout the day, YSU will also be hosting tours of its STEM areas, including the foundry in Bliss Hall, the Center for Innovation in Additive Manufacturing, the CNC Machining and Ballistics Labs and the Museum of Labor and Industry.

In conjunction with the celebration, the YBI is hosting two other events Oct. 3. At 11 a.m., portfolio company Freshmade 3D will unveil its proprietary 3-D printing material, AMClad, at Boardman’s Camelot Lanes. That evening, the incubator will host The Basics of Additive Manufacturing 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the YBI downtown.

For more information, visit Hudson Fastener’s website.

