MVCAP Announces 21 Scholarship Recipients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Seventeen high school students from 11 area schools will receive scholarships through the Mahoning Valley College Access Program, the nonprofit organization has announced. In addition to the high school students, the organization also announced four scholarships for students starting their sophomore years.
“The majority of the students that we work with are first-generation college students and benefit from extra help navigating the college-going process,” said Executive Director Lita Wills in a release.
Receiving the Last Dollar Scholarships are:
- Elijah Burch – Warren G. Harding
- Essence Edmonds – Warren G. Harding
- Taj Harper – Warren G. Harding
- Gabrielle Jones – Warren G. Harding
- Milasia Lewis – Chaney Campus STEM/VPA
- Oliver Proverbs – Warren G. Harding
- Da’Jahnae Provitt – Warren G. Harding
- Yesarily Sanchez-Rivera – Chaney Campus STEM/VPA
- Dionne Trammell – Youngstown Early College
- Stefani Tripoulas – Warren G. Harding
- Victoria Woods – Warren G. Harding
The access program also distributes scholarships through the Madigan Fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Awards are given to students ranking in the top 10% of their class. This year’s recipients are:
Hannah Emerson – Lordstown High School
- Alec Jerina – LaBrae High School
- Caitlyn Rice – Brookfield High School
- Stacy Romine – Mathews High School/TCTC
- Jensen Silbaugh – Lakeview High School
- Jennie Wensel – Hubbard High School
For students who will be college sophomores come the fall, MVCAP awards the Last Dollar Second Year Scholarship, this year given to:
- Seth Brugler – Ohio State University
- Allyson Crays – Baldwin Wallace University
- Alena Limperos – Youngstown State University
- Alexus Nubani – Slippery Rock University
