MVCAP Announces 21 Scholarship Recipients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Seventeen high school students from 11 area schools will receive scholarships through the Mahoning Valley College Access Program, the nonprofit organization has announced. In addition to the high school students, the organization also announced four scholarships for students starting their sophomore years.

“The majority of the students that we work with are first-generation college students and benefit from extra help navigating the college-going process,” said Executive Director Lita Wills in a release.

Receiving the Last Dollar Scholarships are:

Elijah Burch – Warren G. Harding

Essence Edmonds – Warren G. Harding

Taj Harper – Warren G. Harding

Gabrielle Jones – Warren G. Harding

Milasia Lewis – Chaney Campus STEM/VPA

Oliver Proverbs – Warren G. Harding

Da’Jahnae Provitt – Warren G. Harding

Yesarily Sanchez-Rivera – Chaney Campus STEM/VPA

Dionne Trammell – Youngstown Early College

Stefani Tripoulas – Warren G. Harding

Victoria Woods – Warren G. Harding

The access program also distributes scholarships through the Madigan Fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Awards are given to students ranking in the top 10% of their class. This year’s recipients are:

Hannah Emerson – Lordstown High School

Alec Jerina – LaBrae High School

Caitlyn Rice – Brookfield High School

Stacy Romine – Mathews High School/TCTC

Jensen Silbaugh – Lakeview High School

Jennie Wensel – Hubbard High School

For students who will be college sophomores come the fall, MVCAP awards the Last Dollar Second Year Scholarship, this year given to:

Seth Brugler – Ohio State University

Allyson Crays – Baldwin Wallace University

Alena Limperos – Youngstown State University

Alexus Nubani – Slippery Rock University

