MVHS Hosts Downtown Activities for 142nd Anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is celebrating its birthday 142 years ago with a free open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

The Young Leaders Advisory Board will be conducting historical walking tours of the downtown starting at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

The event will also feature a local history fair with displays from the McKinley Memorial Library, Canfield Historical Society, the Niles Historical Society, Melnick Medical Museum, the Youngstown State University Archives, and the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.

MVHS staff will have games and crafts available including ice cream making and visitors will be able to put themselves in historic images at a “get in the picture” station.

For more information, contact the Historical Society at 330 743 2589 or go to MahoningHistory.org.

