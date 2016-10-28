Ohio Presby Retirement Services Is Now Ohio Living

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A change of name for the parent company of Park Vista of Youngstown, Lake Vista of Cortland and Senior Independence will affect the three retirement communities.

Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services, a nonprofit provider of life plan communities and services in Ohio, announced it has changed its name to Ohio Living.

Locally, the names changed to Ohio Living Park Vista, Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. The changes went into effect Oct. 28.

The new name resulted from an effort to honor the nearly 95-year history of Ohio Living that’s relevant to those who work and reside in them and future generations, according to the statement that announced the change. Ohio Living’s branding incorporates the tagline “Faith, Compassion and Community” to reflect its faith-based heritage and culture.

“We selected Ohio Living because it embodies the essence of who we are as an organization – a community of people who celebrate living,” Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina said.

“We believe this new brand is an expression of our organizational values and speaks to the principles of who we are and the care and support we provide to the more than 73,000 adults and to our 3,200+ employees throughout the state of Ohio,” he continued. “Our people, mission and ownership will remain the same, while our new name positions us to meet the needs of today’s and future generations.”

